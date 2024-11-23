B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.72 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HIG opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

