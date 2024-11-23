B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.70 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 105,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.