B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after buying an additional 400,304 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,060,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 162,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AOS opened at $73.44 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.