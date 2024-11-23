B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 400.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar purchased 6,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.16 per share, with a total value of $500,866.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,605.56. This represents a 54.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $1,249,784.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,380,103.89. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

