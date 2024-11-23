Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,205 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

