B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 7,025 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $3,405,134.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,645,432.79. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,749.63. This trade represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,174 shares of company stock worth $14,882,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.