B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.50 Million in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 228.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s
Brink’s Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.