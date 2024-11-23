B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.50 Million in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 228.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

