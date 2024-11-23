AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Board Member Not Seeking Re-Election at 2025 Annual Meeting

AECOM, a company involved in providing professional technical and management support services, recently announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Lydia H. Kennard will not be seeking re-election to the company’s Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Kennard, who is a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee of AECOM, cited personal reasons for her decision not to stand for re-election. The company clarified that her choice is not based on any disputes with AECOM regarding its operations, policies, or practices. Despite not seeking re-election, Kennard will continue to serve as a director until the expiration of her term at the Annual Meeting. AECOM expressed its appreciation for Kennard’s contributions during her tenure on the Board.

The announcement was made in a filing dated November 19, 2024. The company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, David Y. Gan, signed off on the report on November 22, 2024. AECOM remains committed to its corporate governance and the efficient functioning of its Board of Directors.

This development underlines the importance of board composition and governance in maintaining transparency and accountability within publicly traded companies. It also highlights the significance of succession planning and the smooth transition of board members to uphold effective corporate oversight and decision-making processes for companies like AECOM.

