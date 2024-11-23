StockNews.com Downgrades Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) to Hold

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,808 shares of company stock valued at $751,277. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241,400 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 306,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

