CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,020 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 58.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Lantheus by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

