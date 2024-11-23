Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,305,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,196,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. This represents a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

