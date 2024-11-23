Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS opened at $22.53 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

