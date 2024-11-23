Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

