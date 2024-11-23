Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.