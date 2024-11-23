Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $208,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 94,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,602.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.3 %

GTX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.17. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

