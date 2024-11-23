Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,980 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 112,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,823.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

