Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.