Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 104.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crocs were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Crocs by 178.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Crocs Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

