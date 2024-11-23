Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,966 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 979.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 681,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $29.47.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,039.90. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,820.35. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $1,036,206. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

