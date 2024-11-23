Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 1,327,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 314,164 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,278,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 322,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 258,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

