Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 99 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,886,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.57 and a 52-week high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.