Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.09. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.46 and a 52-week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

