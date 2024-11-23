Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $249,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,041,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

