Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $923,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $151.93 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

