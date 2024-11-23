Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $905,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.