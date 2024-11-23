OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,855,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $196.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,380. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

