KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

