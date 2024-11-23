Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $14.30 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

