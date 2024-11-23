Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells 84,776 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GitLab by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 499,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 91,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

