KBC Group NV Purchases 367 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.