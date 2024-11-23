KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $224,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 846.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,976. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,177 shares of company stock valued at $36,353,666. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

