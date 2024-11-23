Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 11,053 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

