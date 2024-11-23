JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,511 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of JELD-WEN worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 102.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.74 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

