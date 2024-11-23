Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

