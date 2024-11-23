Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $452.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.00 and its 200 day moving average is $455.94. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.24 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.