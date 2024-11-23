Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Franklin Financial Services worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Financial Services

In other news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,907.50. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $34,606 in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.59 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

