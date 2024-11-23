Empowered Funds LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $230.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.58.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

