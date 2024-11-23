Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

CHRW opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

