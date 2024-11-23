Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Entravision Communications worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 67.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 122.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

EVC stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.13%.

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.