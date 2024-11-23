Steven H. Collis Sells 21,509 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

COR opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $195.83 and a one year high of $251.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,962,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

