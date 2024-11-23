Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

DIA opened at $443.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $352.78 and a 52 week high of $444.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.27.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

