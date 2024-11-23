Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $272,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 793,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth $133,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

