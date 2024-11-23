Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,075.10. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $748.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

