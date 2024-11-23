HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $16,815,500.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $742.74 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $745.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.89, a PEG ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.54 and a 200-day moving average of $551.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after acquiring an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

