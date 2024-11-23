CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $116,430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

