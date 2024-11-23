Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after buying an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 925,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

