Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NYSE WMT opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $726.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 211.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 1,160,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Walmart by 96.7% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 921,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after buying an additional 453,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

