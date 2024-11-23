Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 239.51% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

QSI stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,300,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.