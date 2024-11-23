NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

