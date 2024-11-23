Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after acquiring an additional 880,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $37,917,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

